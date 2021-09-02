Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.35. The stock had a trading volume of 139,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,243. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.32 and a 12 month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

