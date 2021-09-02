Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. 22,058,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,978,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

