Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $222,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 963 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.23. The company had a trading volume of 52,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The stock has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

