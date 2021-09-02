Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 156,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 41,868 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $266.04. 140,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,482,012. The stock has a market cap of $260.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

