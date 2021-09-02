Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 70.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.41.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,949. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.63. The company has a market capitalization of $247.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

