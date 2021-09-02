Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.92. The company had a trading volume of 155,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,718. The company has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.