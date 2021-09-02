Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.17. 197,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,020,568. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.88.

