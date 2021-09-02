Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.46

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 2018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Erste Group upgraded shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

