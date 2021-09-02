MahaDAO Price Tops $3.30 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00006610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $848,078.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00131877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00156929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.36 or 0.07544226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.44 or 0.99875896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00824979 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

