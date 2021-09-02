Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the July 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MHNC traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243. Maiden Holdings North America has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.