Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.20 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $15,669.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Maincoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Maincoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

