MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. Research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,315,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,358,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,525,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,271,211,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 74.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,091,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.