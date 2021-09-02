Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.15

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.15 and last traded at $57.44, with a volume of 6975 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Makita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

