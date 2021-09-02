MANTRA DAO Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market capitalization of $78.38 million and approximately $18.56 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MANTRA DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00059571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.00137907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.64 or 0.00820725 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047757 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANTRA DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MANTRA DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANTRA DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.