MAP Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $860,413.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $29.87 million and approximately $860,413.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00134031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.56 or 0.00156557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.61 or 0.07459392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.24 or 0.99881283 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.00807441 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.