Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.

Shares of FB traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

