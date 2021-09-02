Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.06, for a total transaction of $2,375,478.00.
- On Friday, August 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $28,654,337.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total transaction of $28,116,329.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $28,481,185.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00.
- On Monday, August 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.75, for a total transaction of $28,040,575.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.70, for a total transaction of $27,650,210.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total transaction of $28,055,262.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.39, for a total value of $28,012,747.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00.
Shares of FB traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,393. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.