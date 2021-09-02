MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after acquiring an additional 254,372 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after acquiring an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after acquiring an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 570,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,060,000 after purchasing an additional 96,688 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $479.54 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

