Marlow Hernandez Acquires 1,179,109 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,106.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CANO. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $2,232,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

