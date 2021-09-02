Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:MAS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Masco has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Masco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,351,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

