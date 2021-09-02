Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Shares of NYSE MMX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 124,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,308. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $686.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

