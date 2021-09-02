MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,189.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,189 ($15.53) and last traded at GBX 1,189 ($15.53), with a volume of 39393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.20) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 944.29.

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

