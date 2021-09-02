McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,326 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $40,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 629,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,618,000 after acquiring an additional 365,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 133.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $13,590,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 756,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

