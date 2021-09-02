McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 90,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. The stock has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

