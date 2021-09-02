McNamara Financial Services Inc. Acquires 95 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 265.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $154.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

