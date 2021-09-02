mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $6.37.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

