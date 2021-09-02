mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MECVF remained flat at $$6.04 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $6.37.
mdf commerce Company Profile
