Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.59. 105,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $180.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.