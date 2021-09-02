Melrose Industries PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 178.24 ($2.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 283.98. The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. Melrose Industries has a 12-month low of GBX 118.61 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

