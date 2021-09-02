Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.59 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

MERC stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $752.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 475,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.