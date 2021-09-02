Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 88.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 409,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.