MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

