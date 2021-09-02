MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MRPRF opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

