Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.00. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 6,119 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mesoblast by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 0.7% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mesoblast by 9.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $784.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.03.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

