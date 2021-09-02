Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) shares traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.20 and last traded at $45.00. 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $407,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,622,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after buying an additional 536,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after buying an additional 74,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,457,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after buying an additional 1,240,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,827,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,734,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

