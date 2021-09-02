Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MEI traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.15. 5,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $49,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,920 shares in the company, valued at $21,151,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock worth $2,369,817 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

