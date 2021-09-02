Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) Financial Contrast

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metromile and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A Chubb $37.49 billion 2.14 $3.53 billion $7.31 25.04

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Metromile and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chubb 1 3 11 1 2.75

Metromile currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.50%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $179.69, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Chubb.

Profitability

This table compares Metromile and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28% Chubb 20.42% 8.70% 2.66%

Summary

Chubb beats Metromile on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment comprises operations that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment includes crop insurance, primarily multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail services. The Overseas General Insurance segment refers to the Chubb International and Chubb Global Markets. The Global Reinsurance

