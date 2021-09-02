Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.82

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 130211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Metromile during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)
Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.
Further Reading: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.