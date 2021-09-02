Michael J. Loparco Sells 1,000 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jabil stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth about $15,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jabil by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Jabil by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Jabil by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 592,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 111,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

