Michael M. Cullen Sells 5,233 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HSII opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $833.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

HSII has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,508,000 after buying an additional 76,183 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after buying an additional 295,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

