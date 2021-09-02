Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella Sells 75,573 Shares of Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 19,341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.
About Microsoft
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
