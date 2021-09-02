Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s Largest Position

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 314,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $85,263,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 950,710 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 78,111 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 193,684 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $286.17 and its 200 day moving average is $260.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.