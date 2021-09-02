MidasProtocol (MAS) Reaches Market Cap of $396,855.16

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $396,855.16 and $148,109.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00060482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00138113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00820405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00047985 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol (CRYPTO:MAS) is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io . MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

