Millennium Management LLC Has $27,000 Position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 190.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.02 and a current ratio of 24.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.