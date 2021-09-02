Millennium Management LLC Invests $55,000 in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.09% of ALJ Regional at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ALJ Regional by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

Shares of ALJ Regional stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of outsourcing services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers call center services, back office operations, staffing services, and toll collection services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.