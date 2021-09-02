Millennium Management LLC Reduces Position in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Scholar Education were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of Bright Scholar Education in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BEDU stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Bright Scholar Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

