Millennium Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MIND Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MIND. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MIND Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MIND Technology by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND Technology stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.07. MIND Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 79.42% and a negative return on equity of 146.88%.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Capps purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris purchased 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $31,856.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 104,546 shares of company stock valued at $207,062. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

