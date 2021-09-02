Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 316,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.