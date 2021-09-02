Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,600,000 after acquiring an additional 234,440 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,156,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $173.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.73.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

