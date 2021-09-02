Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 10,411 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $21,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 568,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,035 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.82.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total value of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,681. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $232.60 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.67.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

