Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.62 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,623,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPN opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.68. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

