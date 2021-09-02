Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.36. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.