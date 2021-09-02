Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $17,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in IQVIA by 55.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $262.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.49. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $263.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

